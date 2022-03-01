Listen to Opiate², Tool's re-imagined, extended version of 1992 single Opiate

To mark the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut EP, Opiate, which emerged on March 10, 1992, Tool have released a reworked and extended version of its title track.

The closing song on the six-track EP (or penultimate track if one chooses to consider hidden track The Gaping Lotus Experience as the final song), Opiate originally clocked in at 5 minutes 20 seconds in length, while the new take on the track, titled Opiate², weighs in at a hefty 9 minutes and 54 seconds.

And here it is:

The newly re-imagined version of Opiate will be accompanied on March 18 by a Blu-ray only "visual companion", billed as the Los Angeles' quartet's first music video in 15 years.



Guitarist Adam Jones worked with visual artist Dominic Hailstone (Alien: Covenant, The Eel) on the new 10-plus minute film. Hailstone also worked with Jones on the visuals on show on the band's current Fear Inoculum tour.

The physical release will be housed in a 48-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from special guests.

Tool have also announced a vinyl release of Fear Inoculum: five LPs, each with music on one side and and an etching on the other, with a picture book and a hard shell box. Due to arrive on April 8, pre-orders are available now. Those with deep pockets also have the option of paying a small fortune for an autographed box.