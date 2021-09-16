Listen to Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' previously unheard song Earthlings

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared the previously-unheard track Earthlings. The song was recorded during the making of 2019's Ghosteen album, and will appear on the forthcoming collection, B-Sides & Rarities Part II, scheduled for release on October 22.

Earthlings follows the announcement of the new B-side compilation last month, and the collection's first release, Vortex.

Speaking of the new track, Nick Cave describes it as the “missing link that binds Ghosteen together" and as "a lovely song that just got away.”

The upcoming compilation was put together by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, and follows the initial B-Sides & Rarities album from 2005. The new offering contains 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006-2020, including the original recordings of Skeleton Tree, Girl In Amber and Bright Horses.

On B-Sides & Rarities Part II, Cave explains, "I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.

"B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. Waiting For You complete with bizarre Canning Factory rhythm track, a gorgeous Life Per Se deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and Earthlings that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.”

Listen to Earthlings below. B-Sides & Rarities Part II is available to pre-order now.