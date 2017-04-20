Listen to new track from Airbag’s Bjorn Riis

Airbag guitarist Bjorn Riis has released a stream of his song Forever Comes To An End exclusively with Prog.

It’s the title track from his upcoming album which will launch on May 19 via Karisma Records.

Riis tells Prog: “Forever Comes To An End was originally written for the debut Lullabies In A Car Crash, but it didn’t quite fit in with the rest of the songs so it was left out – although we did perform it live a couple of times.

“Forever Comes To An End is probably the heaviest song I’ve written but there’s also a more mellow side to it and I think we managed to create a really nice balance, with Airbag drummer Henrik Fossum delivering some amazing beats.

“I always liked the title and I used that for the album and the overall theme. It’s quite a bitter song but with a bit of remorse as well.”

Forever Comes To An End is now available for pre-order, while the full tracklist and cover artwork can be seen below.

Bjorn Riis Forever Comes To An End tracklist

Forever Comes To An End Absence The Waves Getaway Calm Winter Where Are You Now

