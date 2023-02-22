Listen to new Shame single Adderall, featuring a secret cameo from Phoebe Bridgers

Shame have shared a third preview of their forthcoming Food For Worms album in the form of reflective new single Adderall.

The South London quintet's frontman Charlie Steen says: "Adderall is the observation of a person reliant on prescription drugs. These pills shift their mental and physical state and alter their behaviour, it’s about how this affects them and those around them.

"It’s a song of compassion, frustration and the acceptance of change. It’s partly coming to terms with the fact that sometimes your help and love can’t cure those around you but, as much as it causes exasperation, you still won’t ever stop trying to help."

Speaking to NME, the band's drummer Charlie Forbes revealed that the song features a hidden contribution from singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.



"We thought the song had an American edge to it, and thought it would sound nice with a woman’s voice," said Forbes. "By chance, she was recording in the same studio as us, and one day we did a trade where Josh went and did some tambourine on her new track, and she came in and did the vocal line on our track....which you can’t actually hear at all."

Listen to Adderall below:

Shame will embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland from the end of February. The band will play:

Feb 28: Dublin Button Factory, IRE

Mar 01: Dublin Button Factory, IRE

Mar 03: Glasgow SWG3

Mar 04: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Mar 05: Leeds Stylus

Mar 07: Sheffield Leadmill

Mar 08: Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

Mar 09: Bristol SWX

Mar 11: Manchester New Century

Mar 12: Cardiff Tramshed

Apr 28: London Troxy