Watch "self-obsession, social media flagellation and death" in Shame's video for new single Fingers Of Steel

South-London post-punks Shame have announced details of their forthcoming third album, Food for Worms.

The record, produced by the legendary Flood (U2, Depeche Mode), is the quintet's follow-up to last year's Drunk Tank Pink album, will be released on February 24 on Dead Oceans, and is described by frontman Charlie Steen as “the Lamborghini of shame records.”



Abandoning their post-punk beginnings for far more eclectic influences, Food for Worms is said to draw from the lyrical observations of Lou Reed, as well as the more melodic works of '90s German band Blumfeld. The band's 'people' say 'for the first time, the band are not delving inwards, but seeking to capture the world around them.'



“I don’t think you can be in your own head forever,” says Charlie Steen. A conversation after one of their gigs with a friend prompted a stray thought that he held onto: “It’s weird, isn’t it? Popular music is about love, heartbreak, or yourself. There isn’t much about your mates.”

The album is being trailered by a new Shame single, Fingers of Steel. The video for the track, directed by James Humby, sees the band work 19-hour shifts creating fake social media accounts to like, follow, and comment on their own material.



Of the video, frontman Steen says: “Self-obsession, social media flagellation and death can all be seen in this Oscar-nominated performance. No one’s ever done a video like this before and when you watch it, you’ll see why. Think Casablanca, but in color, and better.”

Food For Worms is available now to pre-order (opens in new tab).