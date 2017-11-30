Listen to new Senses Fail track Double Cross

Senses Fail have released a stream of their brand new single titled Double Cross.

The US outfit have launched the track and announced details of their new studio album If There Is Light, It Will Find You, which will arrive on February 16 via Pure Noise Records.

The follow-up to 2015’s Pull The Thorns From Your Heart was produced by Beau Burchell and marks the first time that vocalist Buddy Nielsen has fully written a full album alone.

A statement on the record reads: “Nielsen experienced life-altering shifts over the past two years that have contributed directly to the making of this record.

“The band has always been known for pushing boundaries lyrically and addressing topical issues from stage during a live show, but this time around you can feel the weight of uncontrollable stressors wearing down on Buddy as he navigates the listener through his personal life, from song to song.”

If There Is Light, It Will Find You is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Senses Fail If There Is Light, It Will Find You tracklist

Double Cross Elevator To The Gallows New Jersey Makes, The World Takes Gold Jacket, Green Jacket… First Breath Last Breath Ancient Gods Is It Gonna Be The Year You Get So Alone At Times It Just Makes Sense Orlando And A Miscarriage Shaking Hands Stay What You Are If There Is Light, It Will Find You

