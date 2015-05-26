Senses Fail premiere two new songs

Screamo punks Senses Fail are preparing to release their sixth full-length Pull The Thorns From Your Heart next month, but Metal Hammer can now exclusively unveil two new tracks from the album.

But what does each track mean to Senses Fail? We caught up with frontman Buddy to get the skinny on the story behind the songs…

**The Courage Of An Open Heart **“The song to me represents my wish to live with radical openness towards all experiences. It embodies my wish to live a life that is full of joy, while embracing the darker more shadow moments and not running from them. It is reflective on my meditation experience, a willingness to sit with the to so pleasant emotions. It also speaks about hiding the truth of my sexuality for over fifteen years and how that impacted my willingness to want to be alive, I didn’t have a lot of peace and this song reflects the darkness of living a life where there is no love for your own being. It also speaks of how love pulled me up and out of the the darkness. It is one of the heaviest songs we have ever written, I love it, I hope people enjoy.”

Wounds “This song is in stark comparison to Courage Of An Open Heart. There is a duality to our life, moments of darkness, moments of light, we are constantly moving in and out of pleasurable and non pleasurable experiences. Wounds was my attempt at showing a softer more dream-like experience of that exploration. It speaks of moving beyond the limits of my addictive patterns and obsession, it urges everyone to look at the wounds in their life that haven’t healed and in becoming aware of your own wounding, it gives us perspective to heal them.”

Pull The Thorns From Your Heart is out 29th June, via Pure Noise Records.