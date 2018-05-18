Listen to new Nine Inch Nails track God Break Down The Door

Nine Inch Nails - Bad Witch 1. Shit Mirror

2. Ahead Of Ourselves

3. Play The Goddamned Part

4. God Break Down the Door

5. I’m Not From This World

6.Over And Out

Nine Inch Nails have released a stream of their new track God Break Down The Door.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album Bad Witch, which is set to arrive on June 22 and will complete the trilogy that began with 2016’s Not The Actual Events and 2017’s Add Violence.

Listen to the track below.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Nine Inch Nails would head out on the road across the US with The Jesus And Mary Chain on the Cold And Black And Infinite tour from September.

Now it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Tobacco, Kite Base, Daniel Avery, Gabe Gurnsey (Factory Floor), Death In Vegas and HMLTD.

NIN leader Trent Reznor has curated a playlist on Spotify and Apple Music featuring all the support acts which can be listen to here.

Tickets for the tour will go on pre-sale directly from the venues’ box offices from tomorrow (May 19) – with the exception of Red Rocks for which the presale will take place on May 20 at the Denver Coliseum Box Office – in a bid to clamp down on secondary online sales.

Tickets will be limited to four per person on a first come, first served basis. Visit the tour website for a list of box office locations.

Prior to the run of US shows, Nine Inch Nails will play London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 24 – the first time the band have played the iconic venue.

Bad Witch is now available for pre-order from Amazon.

Nine Inch Nails 2018 tour dates

Jun 24: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Sep 13: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Sep 14: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Sep 18: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Sep 19: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Sep 24: Memphis Orpheum Theater, TN

Sep 26: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Sep 27: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Sep 29: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Oct 09: Washington The Anthem, DC

Oct 13: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Oct 14: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Oct 19: Boston Boch Center, MA

Oct 20: Boston Boch Center, MA

Oct 22: Detroit Fox Theater, MI

Oct 23: Detroit Fox Theater, MI

Oct 25: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Oct 26: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Nov 23: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 24: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 27: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Nov 28: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Dec 03: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Dec 07: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Dec 08: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Dec 11: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Dec 12: Los Angeles Palladium, CA