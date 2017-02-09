Listen to new Night Ranger track Don’t Let Up

Night Ranger have released a stream of the title track from their upcoming new album.

Don’t Let Up will launch on March 24 via Frontiers Music srl. Listen to the song below.

Vocalist and drummer Kelly Keagy says: “Working on the material for the new album Don’t Let Up was a great experience once again. I always look forward to creating music with Brad Gillis, Eric Levy, Keri Kelly, and Jack Blades. I’m really looking forward to playing some of this material for the fans. It rocks!”

Guitarist Gillis adds: “I’m looking forward to the new Night Ranger studio effort as it’s always a pleasure releasing new material to keep the bands creative flow.

“As typical for Night Ranger, we have all the elements that made us popular in the first place, including twin lead vocal tradeoffs with Jack and Kelly and dual guitar harmonies and solos with my new partner in crime, Keri Kelli.

“We’ve stacked the deck again with up tempo driving rock songs, mid-tempo tunes and a few acoustic ballad tracks. We’re hoping this new album will be added to your existing Night Ranger catalogue.”

Don’t Let Up is now available for pre-order direct from the label’s website.

The Don't Let Up cover

Night Ranger Don’t Let Up tracklist

Somehow Someway Running Out Of Time Truth Day And Night Don’t Let Up (Won’t Be Your) Fool Again Say What You Want We Can Work It Out Comfort Me Jamie Nothing Left Of Yesterday

