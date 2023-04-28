Listen to new HEALTH single, Hateful

Los Angeles noise rock/industrial trio HEALTH have shared a new song, Hateful.
The track features in an update of the first person shooter game, ULTRAKILL, and was co-written by Sierra.
Hateful is the first new music from the band since last year’s collaborative album, DISCO4 :: PART II, which featured tracks with Nine Inch Nails, Lamb of God, The Body, Backxwash, Poppy, Perturbator, and more.
The trio - Jacob Duzsik, John Famiglietti and Benjamin Miller - are booked to play two European festivals in May: Motocultor Festival in Carhaix, France on August 18, and
Arctangent Festival in the UK on August 19.
Arctangent will be headlined by Converge, Heilung and Devin Townsend, and also features Enslaved, Russian Circles, Elder, And So I Watch You From Afar, Swans and extreme metal supergroup Empire State Bastard, featuring Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro, Mike Vennart of Vennart / British Theatre and drum legend Dave Lombardo.
Listen to Hateful below: