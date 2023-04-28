Listen to new HEALTH single, Hateful

By Paul Brannigan
( Metal Hammer )
published

Los Angeles noise rock/industrial trio HEALTH deliver first new music since April's Disco4 :: Part II album

HEALTH
(Image credit: Richie Valdez)

Los Angeles noise rock/industrial trio HEALTH have shared a new song, Hateful.

The track features in an update of the first person shooter game, ULTRAKILL, and was co-written by Sierra.

Hateful is the first new music from the band since last year’s collaborative album, DISCO4 :: PART II, which featured tracks with Nine Inch Nails, Lamb of God, The Body, Backxwash, Poppy, Perturbator, and more.

The trio - Jacob Duzsik, John Famiglietti and Benjamin Miller - are booked to play two European festivals in May: Motocultor Festival in Carhaix, France on August 18, and
Arctangent Festival in the UK on August 19.

Arctangent will be headlined by Converge, Heilung and Devin Townsend, and also features Enslaved, Russian Circles, Elder, And So I Watch You From Afar, Swans and extreme metal supergroup Empire State Bastard, featuring Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro, Mike Vennart of Vennart / British Theatre and drum legend Dave Lombardo.

Listen to Hateful below:

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.