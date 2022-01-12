Listen to new Fontaines D.C. single Jackie Down The Line

Fontaines D.C. will release their third album, Skinty Fia, on April 22 on Partisan Records, and the Dubliners have offered a first taste of what to expect by sharing the album’s first single Jackie Down The Line.

Featuring the intriguing opening verse “My friend Sally says she knows ya, got a funny point of you. Says you got away with murder, maybe one time maybe two”, Jackie Down The Line is one of ten new tracks on an album which sees the quintet address their Irishness as they recreate new lives for themselves elsewhere.

(Image credit: Partisan Records)

Produced by Dan Carey (Shame/Goat Girl), Skinty Fia is an Irish phrase which translates in English as “the damnation of the deer”.

The track list for the album is:



1. In ár gCroíthe go deo

2. Big Shot

3. How Cold Love Is

4. Jackie Down The Line

5. Bloomsday

6. Roman Holiday

7. The Couple Across The Way

8. Skinty Fia

9. I Love You

10. Nabokov

The Dublin quintet will be touring Europe and America extensively this year. They will return to live action with a special show at The Dome in north London on February 4, as part of three weeks of gigs in the capital taking place around the 2022 BRIT Awards.