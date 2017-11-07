Blessthefall & Blood Youth at Underworld, London - live review

They might be the support act, but BLOOD YOUTH [7] perform with all the swagger of a headline band. Their booming hardcore riffs could rival Trash Talk and the accessible melodic choruses in tracks like Failure contain enough nods to metalcore to win over fans of tonight’s main attraction. They even outshine the headliners, each song standing out as an anthem in its own right. BLESSTHEFALL [6] begin with older, heavier tracks like Hollow Bodies, which begin to blur into one until they reach the more melodic material from their latest record, To Those Left Behind. Oathbreaker shows they’re at their best when they’re doing pop-tinged metalcore with a darker edge, and they tease the crowd with talks of a new album, revealing they’ve left their record label and are going it alone. The reaction to set closer Hey Baby, Here’s That Song You Wanted proves their fans are hungry for more, and it’s a big, powerful chorus that really works for them.