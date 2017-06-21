Listen to new Bent Knee album Land Animal in full

Bent Knee have released a stream of their new album Land Animal ahead of its official launch.

It’s out on Friday, June 23, via InsideOut, but all 10 tracks can be heard in full below.

The record is said to be about “twists and turns that capture the reality of life in the 21st Century – a reality of people and nations in the midst of tumultuous change.”

Vocalist and violinist Chris Baum explains to Consequence Of Sound: “Life on Earth primarily evolved out of the ocean – a habitat in which organisms freely move in three dimensions.

“Creatures outside of that environment, however, engage in a constant battle with gravity. Why didn’t we remain in the water? Land animals are explorers and survivors. In the midst of great struggle, we trudge ever forward.

“Each song on Land Animal tells the story of human survival in its own way. As complex social issues and technological breakthroughs continue to shape our evolution as a species, they echo our early efforts to step foot on to land.”

Land Animal is available for pre-order while the cover art, tracklist and album stream can be found below.

Bent Knee Land Animal tracklist

Terror Bird Hole Holy Ghost Insides In These Hands Land Animal Time Deer Belly Side Up The Well Boxes (.)

