Listen to Mediator, the shape-shifting second single from new Jinjer album Wallflowers

Jinjer have released a second preview of their forthcoming Wallflowers album in the form of crushing, multi-layered new single Mediator.

The closing track on the Ukrainian quartet’s much-anticipated fourth album, Mediator follows on from the June release of lead-off single Vortex.



The band say, “Getting older, we often realise that the world around us is far from what we expected it to be. Through the eyes of a kid everything seemed way more colourful, better and optimistic, didn't it? When did it all turn wrong? When did it all turn so grey? Is this really the world's fault? Or it is only about us chasing the wrong goals... the wrong careers, ambitions and achievements, rather than embracing one important truth... Rephrasing John Lennon, if one chases something else other than happiness, then they didn't understand life at all.”



The follow-up to 2019’s Macro, Wallflowers was recorded at Kaska Records Studios in Kiev with producer Max Morton.

Talking up the album in March as the band entered the studio, bassist Eugene Abdukhanov said that the unique circumstances enforced by the global Covid-19 pandemic actually had some positive impact on the group’s latest work.



“Deprived of live touring,” he said, “we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion, the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings…”

Abdukhanov now says: “Growing creatively has always been a major goal for us. The day Jinjer stops reaching for new musical horizons will be our last day as a band. We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do or produce [King Of Everything track] Pisces clones without end but we’ve never done that and we never will.”

“Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we’ve ever had, to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music. We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums. Wallflowers is a different kind of album musically and visually. It’s about our identity as a band, as individuals and a clear statement that we are different from most artists … and that it is OK to do your own thing.”



Wallflowers will be released on August 27 via Napalm Records.

Wallflowers track list:

01. Call Me A Symbol

02. Colossus

03. Vortex

04. Disclosure!

05. Copycat

06. Pearls and Swine

07. Sleep of the Righteous

08. Wallflower

09. Dead Hands Feel No Pain

10. As I Boil Ice

11. Mediator