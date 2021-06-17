Listen to Jinjer’s head-spinning new single Vortex

Jinjer have released a brand new single, Vortex – the first taste of new album Wallflowers.

The powerful track shifts from hynpotic, melodic grooves into a prog-tinged modern tech-metal assault, with singer Tatiana Shmayluk flipping from melodic croon to full-throated roar, while the video “holds up a black mirror to current world events”, according to the band.

"Vortex is first song we recorded and the first single we played live (at Hellfest From Home 2021),” say the band. “This is a perfectly balanced song in our opinion. A story told through the music and it deserved a video to perfectly match it... The video is a journey, giving the single another layer, another message, as Tatiana sings about the burden of heavy thoughts and how devastating it can be, the video mirrors what the world has sadly become for many of us …”

The track comes from the Ukrainian band’s fourth album, Wallflowers, which will be released on August 27 via Napalm Records.

“We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do or produce 'Pisces' clones without end but we’ve never done that and we never will,.” says bassist Eugene Abdukhanov of the new album. “Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we’ve ever had, to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music.

“We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums. Wallflowers is a different kind of album musically and visually. It’s about our identity as a band, as individuals and a clear statement that we are different from most artists … and that it is OK to do your own thing.”

Jinjer: Wallflowers tracklist

01. Call Me A Symbol

02. Colossus

03. Vortex

04. Disclosure!

05. Copycat

06. Pearls and Swine

07. Sleep of the Righteous

08. Wallflower

09. Dead Hands Feel No Pain

10. As I Boil Ice

11. Mediator