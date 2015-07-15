Why Klone cut distortion for Here Comes The Sun

Klone guitarist Guillaume Bernard has explained the band’s decision to stop using distorted guitar sounds on sixth album Here Comes The Sun.

The French outfit have described the follow-up to 2012’s The Dreamer as their “most progressive work yet.” It was released in April via Pelagic Records.

Bernard tells MusicRadar: “These days we really want to focus on the songwriting and the arrangements. The songs are still powerful – but they’re more emotional.

“The bravest thing we did was not to use distortion. We took a risk – because our fans are metalheads and really attached to distortion.

“But we wanted to try new things and look for new sounds.”

The decision brought with it some production headaches. “I had big problems in the studio,” Bernard recalls. “I used an old guitar, a 1972 Greco, and we had a lot of noise during the sessions. It drove me crazy because we needed a perfect signal.”