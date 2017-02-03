Hawkwind detail Into The Woods

Hawkwind have revealed details about their new album which is due out later this year.
It will be titled Into the Woods and will arrive on May 5 via Cherry Red Records.
A statement about the 13-track record reads: “In many ways, it is the perfect sequel to last year’s acclaimed concept studio album and live stage show, The Machine Stops, which was inspired by E.M. Forster’s sci-fi classic, a dystopian vision of the future brought to life with characteristic Hawkwind style.”
The band have also announced a short list of tour dates, with further performances to be announced in due course.
Hawkwind Into The Woods tracklist
- Into The Woods
- Cottage In The Woods
- The Woodpecker
- Have You Seen Them
- Ascent
- Space Ship Blues
- The Wind
- Vegan Lunch
- Magic Scenes
- Darkland
- Wood Nymph
- Deep Cavern
- Magic Mushroom
Hawkwind 2017 tour dates so far
Mar 16: Leeds University, UK
Mar 17: Hafan Y Mor HRH Prog V, UK
Mar 18: Newport The Neon, UK
May 26: London The Roundhouse, UK
May 28-29: North Evesham Mello Festival, UK
Jun 16-18: Clisson Hellfest, France