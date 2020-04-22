Listen to Katatonia’s brand new single The Winter Of Our Passing

Katatonia have released a stream of their new single The Winter Of Our Passing.

It’s been taken from the Swedish outfit’s upcoming studio album City Burials, which will launch this coming Friday (April 24) through Peaceville Records.

The Winter Of Our Passing is the third track lifted from the follow-up to 2016’s The Fall Of Hearts, with Lacquer arriving back in January, and Behind The Blood which debuted in March.

Speaking about the new single, Katatonia vocalist Jonas Renkse says: “The Winter Of Our Passing is a concise song that mixes electronic elements with a classic Katatonia chorus. It’s a song about surrender and trying to navigate the darkness.”

City Burials will be released on CD, deluxe mediabook CD with two bonus tracks, black and coloured vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

It was engineering by Karl Daniel Lidén, while mixing and mastering duties were handled by Jacob Hansen, who says: “Once in a while you end up working with artists that are special, and that particular session being something you’ll remember forever.

“This session is one of them, and only for good things! Proud to say I mixed and mastered the new Katatonia album.”

The cover of City Burials was created by Lasse Hoile.

1. Heart Set To Divide

2. Behind The Blood

3. Lacquer

4. Rein

5. The Winter Of Our Passing

6. Vanishers

7. City Glaciers

8. Flicker

9. Lachesis

10. Neon Epitaph

11. Untrodden

12. Closing Of The Sky (Bonus)

13. Fighters (Bonus)