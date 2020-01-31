Katatonia return with mournful new single Lacquer

Katatonia have announced their return by releasing their new single Lacquer.

The track has been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album titled City Burials, which will be released on April 24 through Peaceville.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s The Fall Of Hearts, guitarist Anders Nyström says: “In days and nights of black and silver, the dead end king will come.

“From pieces of broken mirrors there will be a crown bestowed upon his head. In reflections of shattered glass not only the seasons will turn, but also the change disguised by the lapse of time.

“His mind will have to come to bear the weight of everything that was left behind and forgotten. Archiving the inaccessible. Celebrating the abandoned and mourning the destroyed. The city burials.”

City Burials will be released on CD, deluxe mediabook CD with two bonus tracks, black and coloured vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

It was engineering by Karl Daniel Lidén, while mixing and mastering duties were handled by Jacob Hansen, who says: “Once in a while you end up working with artists that are special, and that particular session being something you’ll remember forever.

“This session is one of them, and only for good things! Proud to say I mixed and mastered the new Katatonia album.”

The cover of City Burials was created by Lasse Hoile.

Katatonia will perform at several festivals over the summer months, with details on a headline tour set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Katatonia: City Burials

Katatonia: City Burials

1. Heart Set To Divide

2. Behind The Blood

3. Lacquer

4. Rein

5. The Winter Of Our Passing

6. Vanishers

7. City Glaciers

8. Flicker

9. Lachesis

10. Neon Epitaph

11. Untrodden

12. Closing Of The Sky (Bonus)

13. Fighters (Bonus)