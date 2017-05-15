Listen to John McBain’s Accidental Soundtrack

John McBain has premiered his new song Accidental Soundtrack exclusively with Prog.

It has been lifted from his upcoming album Accidental Soundtracks Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle, which will be released on June 2 via God Unknown Records.

McBain tells Prog: “This record was the result of a dare. My friend Luis Gutiérrez and I were talking about making records and current technology.

“We challenged each other to record a song a day until we had a complete album. This record is the result and it took about two weeks.”

McBain was co-founder of Monster Magnet and is also know for his work with a wide variety of artists including Wellwater Conspiracy, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Heads and Kandodo.

Find a stream of the new track below, along with the cover artwork and tracklist for Accidental Soundtracks Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle.

John McBain Accidental Soundtracks Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle tracklist