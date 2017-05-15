Listen to John McBain’s Accidental Soundtrack

Trending

Exclusive: John McBain releases audio stream of Accidental Soundtrack – the title track from his upcoming album

John McBain has premiered his new song Accidental Soundtrack exclusively with Prog.

It has been lifted from his upcoming album Accidental Soundtracks Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle, which will be released on June 2 via God Unknown Records.

McBain tells Prog: “This record was the result of a dare. My friend Luis Gutiérrez and I were talking about making records and current technology.

“We challenged each other to record a song a day until we had a complete album. This record is the result and it took about two weeks.”

McBain was co-founder of Monster Magnet and is also know for his work with a wide variety of artists including Wellwater Conspiracy, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Heads and Kandodo.

Find a stream of the new track below, along with the cover artwork and tracklist for Accidental Soundtracks Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle.

John McBain Accidental Soundtracks Vol. 1: The Alpha Particle tracklist

  1. Opening Credits
  2. Fade In Fade Out
  3. The Alpha Particle
  4. Lower California
  5. Captions & Credits
  6. Interloper
  7. Accidental Soundtrack
  8. Fade Out Fade IN
  9. First Earth Battalion
  10. Focal Point
  11. Colby’s Last Ride
  12. No Guitars
  13. The Hookup
  14. Malibu Run
  15. Ecliptic Plane
  16. Closing Credits