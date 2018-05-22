Listen to epic new track from The Yatin Srivastava Project

The Yatin Srivastava Project - Chaos // Despair 1. Alive

2. Ozone

3. Cognizance

4. The Unknown

5. Program.Obsolete

6. Forgotten

The Yatin Srivastava Project have released a stream of their epic new track The Unknown.

It will feature on Indian composer Srivastava’s upcoming debut album titled Chaos // Despair which will be released on May 25.

The Unknown features drummer Craig Blundell and vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and follows the single Alive which launched last month.

Srivastava says: “The Unknown is easily the darkest song on the record but the way it’s constructed melodically sounds more like a jazzy feel good song with some orchestral elements.

“I guess I was trying to copy Steely Dan by writing this song that sounds a bit happy but the subject matter is really messed up.

“The lyrics were inspired by Stockholm syndrome. The track pushes my thoughts and views on toxic relationships and how sometimes they become this unavoidable poison that you need and you think you can’t live without.”

Srivastava reports that the process of coming up with the vocals was “like nothing I’ve ever done before” and adds: “The first time Sanjeeta and I had a session and we sat down with the song, we couldn’t really come up with lyrics but Sanjeeta basically just scatted through the song and made these melodies.

“It blew my mind that she had this ability create and write in any given scenario. The song also has real cellos and that feeds my nerdy purist musician brain just about the right amount.”

Chaos // Despair is now available for pre-order via Amazon.