The Yatin Srivastava Project premiere new track Alive

The Yatin Srivastava Project Chaos // Despair 1. Alive

2. Ozone

3. Cognizance

4. The Unknown

5. Program.Obsolete

6. Forgotten

The Yatin Srivastava Project have premiered their new song Alive exclusively with Prog.

It’s taken from Indian composer Srivastava’s upcoming debut album titled Chaos // Despair which will be released on May 25.

Alive features vocals from Kunal Singh, with the record also featuring guest musicians including The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord, Craig Blundell along with Indian artists Dhruv Visvanath, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Arjun Mathur.

Chaos // Despair is said to focus on themes of “political disarray, religious fear­-mongering, war, loss, the lack of inter­-personal connection, battles related to mental health and personal strifes through the two themes of chaos and despair.”

Album pre-orders will be announced in due course.