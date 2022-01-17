Listen to emotive new Scorpions single Rock Believer

German rock legends Scorpions have released a second single from their upcoming studio album Rock Believer. Following the release of Peacemaker in November, they've now unveiled the title track of the album, although – like with Peacemaker – eager fans will need to wait for the video, which premieres later this week.

Rock Believer is a slickly choreographed affair, with a chorus purpose-built for arena crowds with one too many drinks inside them. "Scream for me, screamer," sings Klaus Meine, "I'm a rock believer like you. Just like you." It's little wonder the band's representatives are describing the song as, "a fundamental commitment to rock music."

Speaking about the new album, which is due via Spinefarm on February 25, Meine says, “The new material sees us return to our roots. We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scopions DNA – great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun."

Scorpions will perform a nine-date residency in Las Vegas in late March and early April, while their European dates kick off in Portugal in May. Full dates below.

(Image credit: Vertigo)

Scorpions Rock Believer Tour 2022

Mar 26: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Mar 30: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 01: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 03: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 07: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 09: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 12: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 14: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

Apr 16: Las Vegas Zappos Theater, NV

May 10: Lisbon Altice Arena, POR

May 13: Toulouse Zenith Toulouse Metropole, FRA

May 15: Lille Zenith De Lille, FRA

May 17: Paris Accorhotels Arena, FRA

May 21: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

May 23: Verona Arena Di Verona, ITA

May 26: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

May 28: Kraków Tauron Arena, POL

May 30: Budpest Laszlo Papp Sports Arena, HUN

Jun 03: Helsinki Rockfest, FIN

Jun 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, GER

Jun 10: Munich Olympiahalle, GER

Jun 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER

Jun 16: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, GER

Jun 17: Hannover Zag Arena, GER

Jun 19: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, GER

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, FRA

Jun 25: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, SPA

Jun 28: Nice Palais Nikaia, FRA

Jun 30: Amneville Le Galaxie, FRA

Jul. 02 Clermont-Ferrand Zenith D'Auvergne, FRA

Tickets are on sale now.