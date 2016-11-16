Listen to clip of Lamb Of God’s Culling

Lamb Of God have released a short audio clip of their track Culling.

The previously unreleased song features on the band’s upcoming EP The Duke, which will launch later this week on November 18.

Lamb Of God previously issued the title track – a song written by frontman Randy Blythe as a tribute to fan Wayne Ford, who died last year, aged 33, after a five-year battle against leukaemia.

Blythe previously said: “He was just a really inspiring guy to talk to in the way he handled everything. He was just very levelheaded. You hear about people in their old age, when they get accepting of their mortality, that’s kind of natural.

“This is what that dude went through at age 33, and from talking to his family and his wife, it wasn’t like it was a show he was putting on for the singer of his favourite band like, ‘I am Mr Calm Guy.’ That’s just the way he was.

“So it was very impressive to me. I learned a lot. I was like, ‘Man, this guy has some dignity. I can only hope I have half of that when it comes to my time.’

“We had this track that I hadn’t finished vocals on, so I wrote it from his perspective. I tried to put myself in his headspace. There’s some personal stuff in there that is in his voice and that’s to his wife. She’ll recognise it.”

The Duke is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles.

The Duke cover

Lamb Of God The Duke EP tracklist

The Duke Culling Still Echoes (live at Rock Am Ring) 512 (live at Rock Am Ring) Engage The Fear Machine (live at Bonnaroo)

Lamb Of God - The Duke album review