Guns N’ Roses was weight on my shoulders says DJ Ashba

All over now: Ashba with Guns N'Roses in 2010

DJ Ashba has recalled Guns N’ Roses as a being weight on his shoulders now that his six-year term with the band has ended.

The guitarist bowed out in 2015, ahead of the return of classic-era members Slash and Duff McKagan for a reunion tour that’s gone on to gross nearly $5.5m at each show.

Ashba – who’s now concentrating fully on Sixx AM alongside Nikki Sixx and James Michael – tells Overdrive: “It really does feel like a humongous weight has been lifted off my shoulders.

“That was a huge responsibility for me, and to be honest I didn’t know how big that weight was going to be.

“I learned a lot and I’m very grateful for it all – I experienced something for six whole years that money can’t buy, and I was able to take away a huge amount of self-growth, and an insight into the workings of a huge band like that.”

He adds: “I didn’t for one moment anticipate that there was going to be so much criticism, as well as a lot of praise.

“The whole experience made me grow thick skin. Looking back, I took away so much which I apply to my everyday life, as well as my role in Sixx AM.”

Ashba hasn’t had the chance to watch Axl Rose’s current lineup, but he says: “I’d love to see that show. I couldn’t be happier for them. I’m happy those guys have sorted out their differences and can give fans a chance to witness that chemistry we know so well from the early days.”

Asked whether he’d return to Guns N’ Roses, even on a temporary basis, he replies: “They’re doing great without me, and really, I don’t see myself going back ever again.

“Those days are over for me. I’m having a blast with Sixx AM – my heart is totally committed and I’m very excited about the prospect of touring and writing more music with Nikki and James.”

Sixx AM have streamed their cover of Badfinger track Without You, taken from Vol 2: Prayers For The Blessed – their second album of 2016, to be released on November 18 (Friday).

Sixx AM: Prayers For The Blessed tracklist

Barbarians (Prayers For The Blessed) We Will Not Go Quietly Wolf At Your Door Maybe It’s Time The Devil’s Coming Catacombs That’s Gonna Leave a Scar Without You Suffocate Riot In My Head Helicopters

