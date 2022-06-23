Listen to Bring Me The Horizon's teaser for new single Strangers

Previewed at their recent festival in Malta, Bring Me The Horizon will release new single Strangers next month

Bring Me The Horizon will release a new single, Strangers, on July 6.

Previewed during an Oli Sykes DJ set at the Yorkshire band's recent festival weekender event in Malta, Strangers will be the quintet's first single of 2022, though the band have released collaborative singles with Machine Gun Kelly, Sigrid and Ed Sheeran, among others. The band's most recent standalone single was 2021's DiE4u.

The band have teased the release of the single with a social media post capturing Skyes and keyboardist Jordan Fish singing the song in a hotel room, while guitarist Lee Malia strums along. This version of the track is markedly different than the mix premiered in Malta.

Watch the teaser below:

Speaking to Kerrang! last month, frontman Sykes kept his cards close to his chest when discussing where BMTH might go next, musically.

“We’ve got a shit-load of demos,” he revealed. “I had an epiphany moment the other day. I felt like nothing we had was good enough, but then I got to sit down and listen to it all with a bit of perspective, and there’s some really sick stuff there.

“It’s not healthy to always be like, ‘We’ve got to raise the bar!’ But at the same time we have to, especially when it feels like there’s more eyes on us than ever. Sometimes we think, ‘Oh, the best thing to do now is to put out a big, stock rock song,’ when all eyes are on you, something digestible that anyone can listen to, but it’s not in our hearts. We want to be progressive; we want to be weird; we don’t want to be a regular band.”

