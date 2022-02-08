Trending

Bring Me The Horizon joined Ed Sheeran onstage at the BRITS and the internet was not ready

It appears as though humanity was not entirely prepared for the Bring Me The Horizon/Ed Sheeran collaboration at this year's BRITS show

Ed Sheeran and Oli Sykes onstage at the BRITS
Ed Sheeran and Oli Sykes onstage at the BRITS (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

This year's Brit Awards ceremony has taken place at the O2 Arena in London, and the opening performance has certainly ruffled the internet's feathers. 

The main show was kicked off by your mum's favourite pop star Ed Sheeran, who was joined onstage by alt.metal's very own Bring Me The Horizon and a troupe of enthusiastic dancers for a pop/metal mash-up of Sheeran's enormo-hit Bad Habits

The internet, it must be said, did not appear to be fully prepared for this historic marriage, and while the crowd at the O2 greeted the unlikely coupling with unfettered hysteria, the prevailing mood on Twitter was one of bafflement.

"Was that a glitch in the matrix?", asked one confused viewer. Another wrote, "When I was 15 I joined a screamo band and it very much had the same confusing vibes as Ed Sheeran and BMTH". Meanwhile, a third witness complained, "That Ed Sheeran performing Bad Habits with BMTH at the brits is quite frankly one of the worst things I’ve ever heard. Feel sick."

The extraordinary performance can be witnessed below.

The Sheeran/BMTH collaboration is the latest in a long line of unlikely BRITs partnerships, ranging from 1998's bewildering conjunction of lightweight Scottish rockers Texas with Wu-Tang Clan man Method Man, and the 1992 union between dance music mavericks The KLF and crust veterans Extreme Noise Terror.

Adele was the big winner at this year's ceremony, walking away with the prizes for Best Album, Best Single and Artist Of The Year, while the Best British Group award went to Wolf Alice and Sam Fender collected the Best Rock/Alternative bauble.

