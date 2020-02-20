Listen to Bon Jovi’s anthemic new single Limitless

Bon Jovi have released their new single Limitless.

Described by the band as an “anthemic rocker encouraging optimism in an uncertain world”, Limitless is the second song to be released ahead of their upcoming album new Bon Jovi: 2020.

Check out the song below.

Speaking on the band’s Runaway To Paradise cruise, Jon Bon said that the follow-up to 2016’s This House Is Not For Sale would have more “socially conscious” themes, and include lyrics focusing on events such as the recent mass shootings in the US. Bon Jovi: 2020 is due for release in the spring.

The band recently announced a North American summer tour, kicking off at the Tacoma Dome on June 10 and wrapping up with two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 27 and 28.

It’s also been confirmed that they’ll be joined by special guest Bryan Adams for 16 of the shows, with a full list of dates published below.

Bon Jovi 2020 North American tour

Jun 10: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jun 11: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jun 13: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jun 16: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jun 18: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Jun 20: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV (No Bryan Adams)

Jun 23: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 25: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jun 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jul 10: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON (No Bryan Adams)

Jul 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jul 16: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jul 19: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 21: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 23: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Jul 25: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY