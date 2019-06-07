Genesis are on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale today

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. We celebrate the very best of Genesis. Prog readers voted in their thousands for their favourite Genesis songs and we've taken the Top 40 and bring you the stories behind those songs. And as it says on the cover, it's prog Genesis, not pop. Plus Tony Banks talks to us about the brand new remastered reissue of Seconds Out and we catch up with Mike Rutherford as well.

Also in Prog 99...

Prog Awards - all the nominations for the 2019 Progressive Music Awards

Van der Graaf Generator - Peter Hammill and Chris Judge Smith talk about the band's debut album, The Aerosol Grey Machine.

Neal Morse - the prog star rewrites the greatest story ever told for the prog crowd!

Popol Vuh - a rare insight into the creative world of Krautrock pioneers Popol Vuh...

Third Ear Band - Alchemy, WWII and Keith Chegwin? The crazy story of prog's most mythical band.

Daniel Tompkins - the TesseracT singer discusses his first ever solo album Castles.

Bjorn Riis - the Airbag guitarist on his new solo album and the future of the band.

Arch/Matheos - former Fate's Warning compatriots reunite for a second outing.

Hedvig Mollestad Trio - it's not jazz rock, and it's not rock jazz. It's the Hedvig Mollestad Trio.

Lasse Hoile - the Danish artist, photographer and film-maker talks about his work with Steven Wilson, Opeth and more...

Black Mountain - the Canadian psych rockers love Yes, concept albums and Storm Thorgerson. Sounds pretty prog to us.

Courtney Swain - The Bent Knee singer chats about her new solo album

Jadis - mainman Gary Chandler lets us into his prog world.

Plus live and album reviews from Jane Weaver, Heather Findlay, Nad Sylvan, King Crimson, Tangerine Dream, Summer's End Festival, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, Arena, John Lodge, Devin Townsend and more...

And music from IZZ, Aeon Zen, Gandalf's Fist, Donna Zed and more on the free CD.

