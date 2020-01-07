Listen to Ash’s upbeat new single Darkest Hour Of The Night

Ash have released a stream of their new single Darkest Hour Of The Night.
The song, described as “a ray of light to pierce the darkest night of the soul – a redemptive anthem for a new decade,” was written by vocalist and guitarist Tim Wheeler and was recorded in 2019 at New York’s Atomic Heart Studios.
Wheeler is joined on the track by his Ash bandmates bassist Mark Hamilton and drummer Rick McMurray, with the trio joined by US art-pop band Rubblebucket – who provide horns on the single.
Darkest Hour Of The Night will be included on the upcoming compilation titled Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of Ash, which is set to arrive on February 14 through BMG.
Along with a range of classic tracks – including songs recorded when guitarist Charlotte Hatherley was in the group – the album will also include the bonus CD Cosmic Debris Volume 2 which will feature 19 rarities.
Ash have also been confirmed on the bill for Absolute Radio’s event at London’s O2 Forum on January 21 alongside Stereophonics.
The show will take place prior to Ash's UK and European headline tour.
Disc: 1
1. A Life Less Ordinary
2. Arcadia
3. Darkest Hour of the Night
4. Kung Fu
5. Cocoon
6. You Can't Have It All
7. Girl from Mars
8. All That I Have Left
9. Wild Surf
10. Binary
11. Uncle Pat
12. Shining Light
13. Star-crossed
14. Buzzkill
15. Return of White Rabbit
16. Goldfinger
17. Envy
18. Sometimes
19. Coming Around Again
Disc: 2
1. Burn Baby Burn
2. Dare to Dream
3. Annabel
4. Clones
5. Machinery
6. Oh Yeah
7. Projects
8. Confessions in the Pool
9. True Love 1980
10. Angel Interceptor
11. Jesus Says
12. Petrol
13. End of the World
14. Orpheus
15. Walking Barefoot
16. Jack Names the Planets
17. Twilight of the Innocents
Disc: 3
1. Here Comes the Music
2. Spellbound
3. Teenage Wildlife
4. I Shall Not Die
5. Skullful of Sulphur
6. Teenage Kicks
7. Rex
8. Waterfall
9. Saskia
10. Seventh Circle
11. Everybody's Happy Nowadays
12. Chinese New Year
13. Wasted On You
14. Comet Tempel 1
15. Heroin, Vodka, White Noise
16. New Tattoo
17. When I'm Tired
18. Tinseltown
19. Devil's Haircut