Listen to Ash’s upbeat new single Darkest Hour Of The Night

Ash have released a stream of their new single Darkest Hour Of The Night.

The song, described as “a ray of light to pierce the darkest night of the soul – a redemptive anthem for a new decade,” was written by vocalist and guitarist Tim Wheeler and was recorded in 2019 at New York’s Atomic Heart Studios.

Wheeler is joined on the track by his Ash bandmates bassist Mark Hamilton and drummer Rick McMurray, with the trio joined by US art-pop band Rubblebucket – who provide horns on the single.

Darkest Hour Of The Night will be included on the upcoming compilation titled Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of Ash, which is set to arrive on February 14 through BMG.

Along with a range of classic tracks – including songs recorded when guitarist Charlotte Hatherley was in the group – the album will also include the bonus CD Cosmic Debris Volume 2 which will feature 19 rarities.

Ash have also been confirmed on the bill for Absolute Radio’s event at London’s O2 Forum on January 21 alongside Stereophonics.

The show will take place prior to Ash's UK and European headline tour.

Ash: Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of Ash

Ash will release the new career-spanning compilation Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of Ash in February. Along will a collection of classic tracks, the album will also include the single Darkest Hour Of The Night.View Deal

Ash: Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of Ash

Disc: 1

1. A Life Less Ordinary

2. Arcadia

3. Darkest Hour of the Night

4. Kung Fu

5. Cocoon

6. You Can't Have It All

7. Girl from Mars

8. All That I Have Left

9. Wild Surf

10. Binary

11. Uncle Pat

12. Shining Light

13. Star-crossed

14. Buzzkill

15. Return of White Rabbit

16. Goldfinger

17. Envy

18. Sometimes

19. Coming Around Again

Disc: 2

1. Burn Baby Burn

2. Dare to Dream

3. Annabel

4. Clones

5. Machinery

6. Oh Yeah

7. Projects

8. Confessions in the Pool

9. True Love 1980

10. Angel Interceptor

11. Jesus Says

12. Petrol

13. End of the World

14. Orpheus

15. Walking Barefoot

16. Jack Names the Planets

17. Twilight of the Innocents

Disc: 3

1. Here Comes the Music

2. Spellbound

3. Teenage Wildlife

4. I Shall Not Die

5. Skullful of Sulphur

6. Teenage Kicks

7. Rex

8. Waterfall

9. Saskia

10. Seventh Circle

11. Everybody's Happy Nowadays

12. Chinese New Year

13. Wasted On You

14. Comet Tempel 1

15. Heroin, Vodka, White Noise

16. New Tattoo

17. When I'm Tired

18. Tinseltown

19. Devil's Haircut