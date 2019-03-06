Ash look back on their early career with new singles box set

Ash have announced that they’ll release a limited edition singles box set this spring.

It’s titled ’94-’04 and will launch on May 31 via BMG/Echo/Infectious Records and will feature a total of 10, double A-side vinyl 7-inch singles.

The package kicks off with Ash’s debut single from 1994 Jack Names The Planets, which is backed with Petrol. Both tracks appeared on the mini-album Trailer which launched that same year.

The collection also features the single Clones / Orpheus from the 2004 album Meltdown, making this the first time the lead track has ever been available on vinyl.

Ash curated the collection, which was then mastered and cut by John Davis at London’s Metropolis Studios. It’s now available to pre-order exclusively through Ash’s website.

Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton and Rick McMurray have several live shows planned over the coming months in support of their latest album Islands, including sets at Camden Rocks and Camp Bestival.

Ash: ’94-’04 Singles Box Set contents

Jack Names The Planets / Petrol

Uncle Pat / Kung Fu

Girl From Mars / Angel Interceptor

Goldfinger / Oh Yeah

A Life Less Ordinary / Jesus Says

Wild Surf / Numbskull

Shining Light / Burn Baby Burn

Sometimes / Candy

There’s A Star / Envy

Clones / Orpheus