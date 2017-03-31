Listen to Anthrax cover Kansas classic Carry On Wayward Son

Anthrax have released a stream of their cover of Kansas classic Carry On Wayward Son.

The track features on the 7-inch vinyl box set of For All Kings, which was released earlier this month.

Drummer Charlie Benante tells The Aquarian that he has long been a fan of the song, which originally appeared on Kansas’ 1976 album Leftoverture – and played along to it as a teenager.

Benante adds: “I had to go back into the hard drive of my brain and remember how to play the song. We wanted to do it justice.”

The new box set contains a total of ten 7-inch singles, with each disc featuring a For All Kings track along with B-sides showcasing demos and covers.

Anthrax will head out on the road with Killswitch Engage and Code Orange next week – but the drummer says that despite their busy schedule, he’s already thinking about their next album.

He says: “I think there are two or three tracks that we could dust off and use as a starting point. I’d say maybe sometime this summer we could work on new material.”

But he adds: “I feel like we’re not done with For All Kings yet. We’re all so proud of it, and I feel like it still has some life to it.”

Anthrax previously released a stream of the track Vice Of The People from the box set. Find a list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange 2017 North American tour

Apr 03: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Apr 04: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Apr 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Apr 08: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 11: Raleigh Ritz Raleigh, NC

Apr 12: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 13: Orlando House of Blues, FL

Apr 15: Austin Grizzly Hall Texas Independence Fest, TX

Apr 17: Houston House of Blues, TX

Apr 18: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Apr 22: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Apr 23: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Apr 28: Denver The Fillmore, CO

Apr 29: Omaha Sokol Auditorium And Underground, NE

Apr 30: Kansas City The Midland, MO

May 01: St Louis The Pageant, MO

May 03: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

May 05: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Anthrax: We’d love to work with Lady Gaga