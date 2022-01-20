Listen to 65daysoftsatic remix of Crass's Women

Sheffield post-rock quartet 65daysofstatic have released their own remix of Women by anarchist punk pioneers Crass, which you can listen to below. It's taken from Normal Never Was - Revelations - The Remix Compilation, a remix of the band's 1978 debut album The Feeding Of The Five Thousand.

In 2019 Crass took the step of making the original separate track stems of The Feeding Of The Five Thousand available as a free download, with a call to take the original sixteen track recording in its pre-mix stateand for people to create their own remixes and interpretations and breathe fresh life and ideas into this revolutionary music.

“Sometime in the mid 2000’s the punk and hardcore scene in Sheffield hit a sweet spot," 65days... explain of their inclusion. "There were bands wanting to play, venues willing to put bands on and people interested in those two things happening. An imperfect storm. The attraction to a band like Crass came from being at some of these shows.

"Up to this point, I had detoured towards electronica, grunge, shoegaze etc but there was never, for the most part, a connection between the bands I’d listened to and the growing political disquiet I was experiencing. To hear this being talked about so explicitly was gratifying. It also helped that the tunes were great. Crass have always been an important landmark on the musical landscape and are an example of why now more than ever we need more dissenting voices in music.”

All monies raised from the project will go to the charity Refuge who said; “We’re incredibly grateful to Crass and their team for helping raise vital funds for Refuge. Since the start of lockdown, Refuge has seen a 66% rise in demand for its Helpline, and a 950% rise in visits to its Helpline website. The generous donations we have received, including those from Crass, mean we can continue to provide the life-saving and life-changing services that women experiencing domestic abuse need and deserve.”