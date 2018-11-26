Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda announces 2019 European tour

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has announced a 2019 European tour.
Shinoda has lined up the shows in support of his solo album Post Traumatic, which was released this summer via Warner Bros. Records.
The tour will kick off in Berlin on March 2 and wrap up in Luxembourg on the 23rd of the month. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (November 30) from 9am GMT/10am CET.
Shinoda began working on the songs following the death of his Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington, with Shinoda reporting: “It’s a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness.
“If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone. If they haven’t been through this, I hope they feel grateful.”
Earlier this year, Shinoda reported that it was too early to think about the future of Linkin Park.
He said: “That's the million-dollar question. There aren't any answers to that at this point."
Mike Shinoda 2019 European tour
Mar 02: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Mar 03: Bremen Pier 2, Germany
Mar 05: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Mar 06: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Mar 08: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Mar 09: Paris Zenith, France
Mar 10: London Roundhouse, UK
Mar 12: Budapest Arena, Hungary
Mar 14: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Mar 15: Padova GT Geox, Italy
Mar 17: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Mar 18: Munich Zenith, Germany
Mar 19: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Mar 21: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Mar 22: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Mar 23: Luxembourg City Luxexpo, Luxembourg