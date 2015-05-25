Linkin Park, Volbeat rained off at Rocklahoma

Wild weather at the Rocklahoma festival led to scheduled performances by Linkin Park and Volbeat being cancelled at the weekend.

Thunder, lightning and heavy rain at the site in Pryor, Oklahoma, left organisers with no choice but to evacuate the area and call off Saturday night’s planned sets. Anthrax and Halestorm were among the bands who played on day two of the festival before the weather intervened.

Organisers said on Saturday evening: “Due to the continued inclement weather in Pryor, we will be cancelling the rest of the bands scheduled to perform tonight. We want all our patrons to stay safe, so if you are on-site camping, we encourage you to stay at your campground.”

The festival resumed for its final day on Sunday, but thousands of Linkin Park and Volbeat fans were left disappointed.

Fan Amber Henry write on Facebook: “I have been waiting 12 years to see Linkin Park. This is a sad day for me, however our safety comes first.”