Linkin Park to screen live performance film in cinemas in 2025

Linkin Park are set to screen a new live concert film in cinemas worldwide in 2025.

The movie will capture the newly-reunited nu metallers' performance at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil on November 15, which doubled as a release show for their new album, From Zero.

News of the film was shared during the band's livestream of the set, which was aired across Brazilian channel Multishow. The first six songs of the performance were also live-streamed on their YouTube channel.

To open the set, the Emily Armstrong-fronted group played 2003 Meteora classic Somewhere I Belong, before following up with Hybrid Theory's Crawling. Elsewhere, they played a number of new From Zero tracks, including Casualty, Heavy Is The Crown, Over Each Other, The Emptiness Machine and Two Faced, before wrapping up the night with nu metal staple Bleed It Out, from 2007's Minutes To Midnight.

Metal Hammer rated From Zero a positive four stars, with Merlin Alderslade describing it as "earnest tribute to their own legacy and a genuinely great album worthy of their canon".

No official cinema screening dates have been shared as of yet, but be sure to check back once we have them.

Next year, Linkin Park will head out on an enormous world tour, which will include a show at London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium.

From January through to November, the metal heavyweights will play more than 50 shows on four continents, with support from Queens Of The Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, Grandson, Jean Dawson, Jpegmafia and Pvris.

View the dates below:

Jan 31: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Feb 03: Guadalajara Estadio 3 De Marzo, Mexico

Feb 05: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, Mexico

Feb 11: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 12: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Feb 16: Jakarta TBA, Indonesia

Apr 12: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV *

Apr 26: Austin Moody Center, TX ^

Apr 28: Tulsa BOK Center, OK ^

May 01: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI ^

May 03: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, ND ^

May 06: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC ^

May 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC ^

May 10: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH *

May 17: Daytona Welcome To Rockville, FL *

Jun 12: Nisckelsdorf Novarock, Austria *

Jun 14: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic *

Jun 16: Hannover Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Germany ~

Jun 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany ~

Jun 20: Bern Bernexpo, Switzerland

Jun 24: Milan I-Days, Italy *

Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands $

Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK $&

Jul 01: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany ~&

Jul 03: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium *

Jul 05: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland *

Jul 08: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany ~&

Jul 11: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 29: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY +

Aug 01: Boston TD Garden, MA +

Aug 03: Newark Prudential Center, NJ +

Aug 06: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada +

Aug 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada +

Aug 11: Chicago United Center, IL +

Aug 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI +

Aug 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA #

Aug 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA #

Aug 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN #

Aug 23: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO #

Aug 25: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI #

Aug 27: Minneapolis Target Center, MN #

Aug 29: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE #

Aug 31: Kansas City T-Movile Center, MO #

Sep 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO #

Sep 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ #

Sep 13: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA !&

Sep 15: San Josa SAP Ceter, CA &

Sep 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA &

Sep 19: Portland Moda Center, OR &

Sep 21: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada &

Sep 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA &

Oct 26: Bogota TBA, Colombia

Oct 29: Lima TBA, Peru

Nov 01: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina

Nov 05: Santiago TBA, Chile

Nov 08: Rio De Janeiro TBA, Brazil

Nov 10: São Paulo TVA, Brazil

Nov 13: Brasilia TBA, Brazil

Nov 15: Porto Alegre TVA, Brazil

Festival performance *

With Queens Of The Stone Age !

With Spiritbox $

With AFI =

With Architects ~

With Grandson ^

With Jean Dawson #

With Jpegmafia &

With Pvris +

Linkin Park November 15 @ Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil setlist

Somewhere I Belong

Crawling

Lying From You

Two Faced (live debut)

New Divide

The Emptiness Machine

The Catalyst

Burn It Down

Waiting For The End

Castle Of Glass

Joe Hahn solo

When They Come For Me / Remember The Name

Casualty

One Step Closer

Lost

Breaking The Habit

What I’ve Done

Leave Out All The Rest

My December (acoustic)

Over Each Other

Numb

In The End

Faint

Papercut

Lost In The Echo

Heavy Is The Crown

Bleed It Out