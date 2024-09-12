Watch footage and check out the monstrous 26-song setlist from Linkin Park's second comeback show at the Kia Forum in California last night

Last night (Wednesday, September 11), Linkin Park officially kicked off their global comeback mini-tour with a stacked, 26-song setlist at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It marked the band's first show since their surprise return on September 5, which saw the debut of a new song, The Emptiness Machine, and the introduction of new singer Emily Armstrong, who has taken over vocal duties from the much-missed Chester Bennington following his death in 2017.

Opening last night's gig with Meteora cut Somewhere I Belong - the first time the band have ever started a show with that song - Linkin Park proceeded to rattle through a career-spanning set comprised of songs from all seven of the band's current albums, as well as The Emptiness Machine, which serves as the first single from upcoming new LP record From Zero. Some rare cuts were also aired, including a first play of Hybrid Theory-era rarity My December since 2008 and a first ever live performance of Keys To The Kingdom, the opening track from 2014's The Hunting Party. As with their show a week prior, the band effectively played 'in the round', members placed at various points on a rectangular stage placed in the middle of the arena floor and surrounded by fans.

You can watch footage from last night's Kia Forum show as well as see the whole setlist below.

Linkin Park's return hasn't been without its share of controversy, with some online backlash being directed at Emily Armstrong for her alleged historic links to Scientology and her past friendship with Hollywood actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterton, who was sentenced to 30 years-to-life in prison last year for the rape of two women in 2003.

Armstrong addressed the Masterton backlash in a post on social media, stating: "I'm new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back. Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes."

Armstrong has not commented on her relationship to the Scientology movement, though many fans have pointed to her work with previous band Dead Sara, whose lyrics often appeared to rail against certain religious attitudes to sex, sexuality and the LGBTQ+ community (Armstrong herself has openly had relationships with women in the past).

Speaking to Chicago radio station Q101, Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda commented on Armstrong 'replacing' Chester Bennington in the band and the pressure that entails. "People say things like, 'Emily stepping into Chester's shoes, blah blah blah'," he explained. "I don't love that phrasing because I get that she's filling a space in the visual line-up of the band. But I also feel like Chester was one of a kind. He's only Chester. Emily is also one of a kind - she's only Emily."

Linkin Park had remained inactive since Chester Bennington took his own life on July 20, 2017. Their reunion has followed months of rumours that the band were in the process of returning, though Armstrong is not the only new face in the fold; Colin Brittain has replaced original drummer Rob Bourdon, who has elected not to partake in the band's return, while lead guitarist Brad Delson will not be involved in the band's current tour, with Alex Feder taking his place on the road for the foreseeable future.

Linkin Park will play dates in New York, Hamburg, London and Seoul this month, before wrapping up their current tour in Bogota in November. From Zero arrives November 15 via Warner.

Linkin Park - Burn It Down (Live @ Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA 9/11/2024) - YouTube Watch On

Linkin Park - New Divide (Live at Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA 9/11/2024) - YouTube Watch On

Linkin Park - What Iâ€™ve Done (Live at Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA 9/11/2024) - YouTube Watch On

LINKIN PARK // Breaking The Habit // Kia Forum 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Linkin Park Kia Forum setlist 2024

Somewhere I Belong

Crawling

Lying From You

Points of Authority

New Divide

The Emptiness Machine

The Catalyst

Burn It Down

Waiting for the End

Castle of Glass

When They Come for Me/Remember the Name

Lost in the Echo

Given Up

One Step Closer

Lost

Breaking the Habit

What I’ve Done

Leave Out All the Rest

My December

Friendly Fire

Numb

In the End

Faint



Encore



Papercut

Keys to the Kingdom

Bleed It Out