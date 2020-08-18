Linkin Park release 11-track music pack for neon-soaked VR favourite Beat Saber

Linkin Park have released an 11-song pack for popular VR game Beat Saber.

The rhythm action title was developed and published by Beat Games on both PlayStation 4 VR and Oculus Rift and sees the player don their virtual reality headset and step into a neon-tingled world, slashing at fast-moving coloured beats in time in an effort to keep the music flowing.

The tracks included on the Linkin Park Music Pack are Bleed It Out, Breaking The Habit, Faint, Given Up, In The End, New Divide, Numb, One Step Closer, Papercut, Somewhere I Belong and What I've Done.

The pack is now available to purchase from the PlayStation store and the Oculus Store.

Last week, Linkin Park announced that they’d reissue their debut album Hybrid Theory to mark its 20th anniversary. It’ll launch on a variety of formats on October 9, including Super Deluxe Box Set, Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe CD, and on digital and streaming platforms.

The Super Deluxe Box Set will include five CDs containing the original album, the Reanimation remix, B-Side Rarities containing 12 tracks from the album era, LPU Rarities with 18 tracks that were only previously available through the Linkin Park Underground fan club, and Forgotten Demos.

It’ll also contain a replica of the original Frat Party At The Pankake Festival, Live Projekt Revolution from 2002 that has never been released before, and Live At The Fillmore 2001/Live At Rock Am Ring 2001.

There will also be a two-track cassette, an 80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos, a poster of Chester Bennington, three Lithographs featuring new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Frank Maddocks and a replica tour laminate.

