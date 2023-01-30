Linkin Park are teasing something big to do with Meteora

A countdown on an old-school webpage suggests Linkin Park are up to some Meteora-related business

Linkin Park have launched a cryptic countdown on their website – and fans think it’s teasing a reissue of their second album, Meteora.

The band have retooled their website (opens in new tab) to look like a vintage early 00s homepage. It offers ‘a free download of LiNkiNgPaRk-nUmB.exe’. Clicking the link prompts the page to ‘crash’, before redirecting to a another web page revealing a countdown that’s set to run out on February 1.

The reference to the band’s 2003 single Numb has prompted many fans to speculate that it’s setting up a reissue of Meteora, which marks its 20th anniversary on March 25.

Meteora 20th anniversary or a Reanimation album of Meteora for its 20th anniversay, let’s go,” tweeted @tonypennev

Others noted the website’s similarity to old school file-sharing services such as Napster and Limewire, and the dubious, virus-spreading nature of some of the MP3s shared omn them. 

“Thinking about my parents’ computer,” quipped @SubDocta. 

Linkin Park’s second album, Meteora was released in 2003 and spawned the singles Somewhere I Belong, Faint, Numb, From The Inside and Breaking The Habit.

The band released a lavish 20th anniversary reissue of debut album Hybrid Theory in 2020, which including a bonus disc of remixes and unreleased songs, 

 

