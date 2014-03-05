Linkin Park, 30 Seconds To Mars And AFI To Tour

Two of the biggest bands in rock and some post-punk legends will unite for a massive Stateside trek.
Linkin Park – who will play Hybrid Theory in full at Download in June – are teaming up with fellow rock heavyweights 30 Seconds To Mars for a big run of North American dates, bringing along AFI for the ride.
American fans can catch this weighty bill on the following dates:
Aug. 8 − West Palm Beach, FL (Cruzan Amphitheatre)
Aug. 9 − Tampa, FL (Steinbrenner Field)
Aug. 12 − Charlotte, NC (Verizon Wireless)
Aug. 13 − Bristow, VA (Jiffy Lube Live)
Aug. 15 − Camden, NJ (Susquehanna Bank Center)
Aug. 16 − Mansfield, MA (Comcast Center)
Aug. 18 − Holmdale, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center)
Aug. 19 − Wantagh, NY (Jones Beach)
Aug. 21 − Buffalo, NY (Darien Lake)
Aug. 23 − Montreal, QC (Parc Jean Drepeau)
Aug. 24 − Toronto, ON (Air Canada Center)
Aug. 26 − St. Paul, MN (Minnesota St. Fair)
Aug. 27 − Winnipeg, SK (MTS Center)
Aug. 29 − Chicago, IL (First Midwest Bank Pavilion)
Aug. 30 − Detroit, MI (DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Sept. 5 − Houston, TX (Cynthia Woods Pavilion)
Sept. 6 − Dallas, TX (Geza Energy Pavilion)
Sept. 8 − Denver, CO (Fiddler’s Green)
Sept. 10 − Phoenix, AZ (US Airways Arena)
Sept. 11 − Irvine, CA (Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre)
Sept. 13 − Quincy, WA (The Gorge)
Sept. 15 − Hollywood, CA (Hollywood Bowl)
Sept. 16 − San Diego, CA (Sleep Train Amphitheatre)
Sept. 18 − Sacramento, CA (Sleep Train Amphitheatre)
Sept. 19 − Concord, CA (Concord Pavilion)