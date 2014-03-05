Linkin Park, 30 Seconds To Mars And AFI To Tour

Two of the biggest bands in rock and some post-punk legends will unite for a massive Stateside trek.

Linkin Park – who will play Hybrid Theory in full at Download in June – are teaming up with fellow rock heavyweights 30 Seconds To Mars for a big run of North American dates, bringing along AFI for the ride.

American fans can catch this weighty bill on the following dates:

Aug. 8 − West Palm Beach, FL (Cruzan Amphitheatre)

Aug. 9 − Tampa, FL (Steinbrenner Field)

Aug. 12 − Charlotte, NC (Verizon Wireless)

Aug. 13 − Bristow, VA (Jiffy Lube Live)

Aug. 15 − Camden, NJ (Susquehanna Bank Center)

Aug. 16 − Mansfield, MA (Comcast Center)

Aug. 18 − Holmdale, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center)

Aug. 19 − Wantagh, NY (Jones Beach)

Aug. 21 − Buffalo, NY (Darien Lake)

Aug. 23 − Montreal, QC (Parc Jean Drepeau)

Aug. 24 − Toronto, ON (Air Canada Center)

Aug. 26 − St. Paul, MN (Minnesota St. Fair)

Aug. 27 − Winnipeg, SK (MTS Center)

Aug. 29 − Chicago, IL (First Midwest Bank Pavilion)

Aug. 30 − Detroit, MI (DTE Energy Music Theatre)

Sept. 5 − Houston, TX (Cynthia Woods Pavilion)

Sept. 6 − Dallas, TX (Geza Energy Pavilion)

Sept. 8 − Denver, CO (Fiddler’s Green)

Sept. 10 − Phoenix, AZ (US Airways Arena)

Sept. 11 − Irvine, CA (Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre)

Sept. 13 − Quincy, WA (The Gorge)

Sept. 15 − Hollywood, CA (Hollywood Bowl)

Sept. 16 − San Diego, CA (Sleep Train Amphitheatre)

Sept. 18 − Sacramento, CA (Sleep Train Amphitheatre)

Sept. 19 − Concord, CA (Concord Pavilion)