Lindsey Buckingham releases upbeat new single Scream

Lindsey Buckingham has shared the third single from his forthcoming self-titled new album, scheduled to arrive on September 17 via Reprise.

The track, titled Scream, serves as the album's opener and features folky guitar strumming and sparkling chimes around an upbeat, happy-go-lucky melody.

Scream follows the previously-released singles I Don't Mind and the Go Your On Way-inspired On The Wrong Side.

Speaking of the upcoming album and the new track, Buckingham explains "Everything on the record is me, for better or worse. Many of the songs on this album are about the work and discipline it takes in maintaining a long-term relationship.

"Some of them are more about the discipline and some of them are more about the perks. Scream is about the perks.

"It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point. It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life."

In other news, Lindsey Buckingham will be heading across the pond to perform a European solo tour for the first time ever in 2022. Kicking off on May 17 in Dublin, the guitarist will play three UK shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and London, before heading off through Belgium, France, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

On September 1, 2021, Buckingham made his official live return in the US since undergoing life-saving heart surgery in 2019.

You can pre-order Lindsey Buckingham now. In the meantime, listen to Scream below.

Lindsey Buckingham tracklisting:

1. Scream

2. I Don't Mind

3. On The Wrong Side

4. Swan Song

5. Blind Love

6. Time

7. Blue Light

8. Power Down

9. Santa Rosa

10. Dancing