Lindsey Buckingham releases new single On The Wrong Side, inspired by Fleetwood Mac's Go Your Own Way

Lindsey Buckingham has shared a new single, On The Wrong Side, taken from his upcoming new self-titled solo album, due out September 17 via Reprise.

On The Wrong Side is the second track lifted from Lindsey Buckingham, and follows the previously-released single I Don't Mind.

Aloft with his trademark fingerpicking guitar style, the seemingly-upbeat song focuses on the highs and lows of Buckingham's life on the road with former band Fleetwood Mac, with contemplative lyrics like 'We were young, now we’re old / Who can tell me which is worse?'

Buckingham reveals the track was inspired by Fleetwood Mac's 1976 global hit single Go Your Own Way, stating that it is "not a happy song, subject-matter wise, but it was an ebullient song musically. This was sort of the same idea.”

Lindsey Buckingham's upcoming solo album is his first since 2011’s Seeds We Sow and follows his firing from Fleetwood Mac in 2018. Allegedly, Buckingham required too much time off to concentrate on his solo work, as well as getting into spats with various members of the band. He was replaced by Crowded House’s Neil Finn and former lead guitarist of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell.

Last month, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood announced that he hopes to play with Lindsey Buckingham again. In conversation with Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt on the Rockonteurs podcast, he said: “The thought of walking on stage and Lindsey being part of that would be very healing.

"I believe that me and Lindsey will make some music together like he did with Christine, and I would love that, no matter what unbridged feels there are that aren’t healed for all their own personal reasons.

“I would hope to be the instigator of making all that happen before we knock it all on the head.”

Listen to On The Wrong Side below, or pre-order the album now.

Lindsey Buckingham Tracklisting

1. Scream

2. I Don't Mind

3. On The Wrong Side

4. Swan Song

5. Blind Love

6. Time

7. Blue Light

8. Power Down

9. Santa Rosa

10. Dancing