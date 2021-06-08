Lindsey Buckingham announces solo album and releases single I Don’t Mind

Lindsey Buckingham has announced his first solo album in a decade, following 2011’s Seeds We Sow. Alongside the announcement, Buckingham has shared a new single, I Don’t Mind.

The self-titled LP was written, recorded and produced by Buckingham at his home studio in Los Angeles, and is due out for release September 21 via Reprise.

I Don’t Mind features Buckingham’s characteristic plucky guitar style, breezy vocals and a summery melody. Speaking of the new track, he says “like many of the songs on my new album, it is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships.”

“Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

Buckingham will also be venturing back onto the road in September with a 30-city 2021 US tour, following an eventful few years which saw the guitarist undergo life-saving open-heart surgery in 2019.

He was also fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, allegedly due to wanting too much time off to concentrate on his solo work, alongside other personal disagreements with various members of the band. He was replaced by Crowded House’s Neil Finn and former lead guitarist of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell.

When asked in an interview with Rolling Stone in March if there was any scenario in which Fleetwood Mac could ever play with Buckingham again, drummer Mick Fleetwood said: “Strange things can happen. I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [former guitarist] Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten. Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten.”

“My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching,” he continued. “Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell.”

You can pre-order Lindsey Buckingham now, or listen to I Don’t Mind below.

Lindsey Buckingham tracklisting:

1. Scream

2. I Don't Mind

3. On The Wrong Side

4. Swan Song

5. Blind Love

6. Time

7. Blue Light

8. Power Down

9. Santa Rosa

10. Dancing

Sept 01: Milwaukee The Pabst Theater, WI

Sept 03: Prior Lake Mystic Lake, Mystic Showroom, MN

Sept 04: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center, MI

Sept 07: Munhall Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, PA

Sept 08: North Tonawanda Riviera Theatre, NY

Sept 09: Northampton The Academy of Music, MA

Sept 11: Medford The Chevalier Theater, MA

Sept 12: Portsmouth The Music Hall, NH

Sept 14: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Sept 16: New York The Town Hall, NY

Sept 18: Atlantic City Tropicana Casino & Resort, NJ

Sept 19: Reading Santander Performing Arts Center, PA

Sept 21: Charlotte Knight Theatre, NC

Sept 22: Atlanta Woodruff Arts Center Symphony Hall, GA

Sept 24: Knoxville Bijou Theatre, TN

Sept 26: Ponte Vedra Beach Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, FL

Sept 27: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Sept 29: Melbourne King Center for the Performing Arts, FL

Sept 30: Fort Lauderdale Parker Playhouse, FL

Dec 02: Los Angeles The Theatre at Ace Hotel, CA

Dec 03: El Cajon Magnolia Performing Arts Center, CA

Dec 05: Tucson, Fox Tucson Theatre, AZ

Dec 08: The Paramount Theatre For the Performing arts, Austin, TX

Dec 09: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX

Dec 11: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre, TX

Dec 13: Huntsville Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall, AL

Dec 15: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Dec 17: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Dec 18: Wichita Orpheum Theatre, KS

Dec 20: Boulder Theater, CO