Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announces first solo European/UK tour dates

Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has announced that he will be hitting the road across Europe for the first time ever as a solo artist.

The tour, which will kick off in May 2022 in Dublin, will see Buckingham play three UK shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and London, before heading off through Belgium, France, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

The dates will follow the release of his forthcoming self-titled solo album, scheduled for release on September 21, 2021 via Reprise. So far, the guitarist has released the singles I Don't Mind and On The Wrong Side from the album.

Coinciding with the album release, Buckingham will be venturing across the US in September to perform his first shows since undergoing life-saving heart surgery in 2019.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for the European/UK dates from September 1 at 10am for registered users on Buckingham’s website. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on September 3. You can pre-order Lindsey Buckingham now.

May 17: Dublin The Helix, Ireland

May 19: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK

May 21: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

May 22: London Palladium, UK

May 24: Ghent Capitole, Belgium

May 25: Paris La Cigale, France

May 26: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal, Netherlands

May 28: Berlin Theater am Potsdamer Platz, Germany

May 30: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

May 31: Oslo Folketeateret, Norway

Jun 02: Kværndrup Heartland Festival, Denmark