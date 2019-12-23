Lindemann release short but startling trailer for Ach So Gern

Lindemann have launched a 15-second trailer for their new single Ach So Gern. The full video will premiere on Thursday, December 26 at 6 pm CET.
It’s the latest material taken from the duo of of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain’s Peter Tagtgren’s latest album F & M, which launched last month through Spinefarm Records
The latest trailer follows the release of full-length videos for Steh Auf, Knebel and Frau And Mann.
Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Skills In Pills, Tagtgren tells Classic Rock this month, "You set a standard with the first album and then people think, 'Oh, this is how the rest of the career is going to go'.
"We want to prove to ourselves that we can write different kinds of music. It's important for us to develop."
Lindemann will head out on tour across Europe throughout February in support of F & M.
Lindemann: F & M
Lindemann 2020 European Tour Dates
Feb 04: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Feb 06: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Feb 08: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Feb 10: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic
Feb 12: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Feb 14: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Feb 17: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 19: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Feb 21: Paris La Cigale, France
Feb 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Feb 27: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden
Fe 29: Helsinki Black Box, Finland