Lindemann release short but startling trailer for Ach So Gern

Lindemann have launched a 15-second trailer for their new single Ach So Gern. The full video will premiere on Thursday, December 26 at 6 pm CET.

It’s the latest material taken from the duo of of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain’s Peter Tagtgren’s latest album F & M, which launched last month through Spinefarm Records

The latest trailer follows the release of full-length videos for Steh Auf, Knebel and Frau And Mann.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Skills In Pills, Tagtgren tells Classic Rock this month, "You set a standard with the first album and then people think, 'Oh, this is how the rest of the career is going to go'.

"We want to prove to ourselves that we can write different kinds of music. It's important for us to develop."

Lindemann will head out on tour across Europe throughout February in support of F & M.

Lindemann: F & M

Lindemann 2020 European Tour Dates

Feb 04: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 06: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 08: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 10: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Feb 12: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 14: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 17: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 19: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 21: Paris La Cigale, France

Feb 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 27: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden

Fe 29: Helsinki Black Box, Finland