Your ultimate guide to 2019: only in the new issue of Classic Rock, on sale now

It’s time for our annual look at what went down in rock over the past 12 months – the new albums and songs that got us excited, the reissues that shed new light on old favourites, and much more besides.

We caught up with some of rock’s movers and shakers – Ronnie Wood, Jeff Lynne, Joe Elliott, Duff McKagan, Glenn Hughes, to name but a handful – who have been pivotal this year, and got them to take a look back over their past 10 years too.

This issue also comes with a free Best Of The 2019 CD, including The Wildhearts, Status Quo, Black Star Riders, Alter Bridge, Airbourne and more. And there's a free 2020 wall calendar, featuring 12 months of iconic pictures of some of rock's biggest stars.

The spectacular end of year edition of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

That Was The Year That Was 2019

Another year over (just about), and again it’s one in which there have been fantastic new albums and lavish reissues. We look back at the standout new releases and the best reissues, and on page 80 we remember those who have sadly left us during the past 12 months. We also talk to some of the artists for whom 2019 (and the last decade) has been one to remember, including…

The Wildhearts

Given a career in which they’ve constantly hit the self-destruct button, it’s surprising that The Wildhearts are still here. Not only that, they’ve also released one of the year’s best albums.

Jeff Lynne

The songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist looks back at a long and hugely successful career, which has seen him lead ELO, work with The Beatles, be in a band with Bob Dylan and Tom Petty… All this and more in the Classic Rock Interview.

Rival Sons

We collar sharp-dressed Jay Buchanan and Scott Holiday to talk about the past decade, fashion, latest album Feral Roots and playing ballads at metal festivals.

Def Leppard

A Hall Of Fame induction, a Vegas residency, a new Down ‘N’ Outz album… It’s been a busy year for Joe Elliott.

Steven Wilson

Over the past decade he’s shifted through a range of musical guises. Here he reflects on the genius of Bowie and Zappa, married life, and why it’s good to talk bollocks.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Singer and guitarist Susan Tedeschi takes on the apocalypse, laptops and her husband’s ever-changing facial hair.

The Struts

With the band, frontman Luke Spiller has gone from playing tiny shows for crazy French fans to rubbing shoulders with rock’s A-list – not wasting a single opportunity along the way.

Glenn Hughes

The Voice Of Rock on living in the moment, beating his demons, the challenges of a vegan Christmas, and how he’ll be “going global” in 2020.

Steve Hackett

One of prog rock’s most prolific mavericks talks about 10 fruitful years, and rubbing vinyl shoulders with Madonna.

Beth Hart

The rock’n’soul powerhouse reflects on a decade of surreal highs, painful lows and finding peace with gardening.

Ronnie Wood

Recently he’s beaten cancer, recorded a Chuck Berry tribute, fathered twins… The Rolling Stone just keep rolling.

What's on your FREE CD?

Best Of The Year 2019

A lot of great rock tracks came out this year, and we’ve assembled 15 of the very best right here, including The Wildhearts, Status Quo, Black Star Riders, Alter Bridge, Airbourne and more…

Regular features

The Dirt

Guest-filled one-off show to celebrate the music of Peter Green and early Fleetwood Mac; The Black Crowes and Mötley Crüe set to re-form and return to action; Steve Harris says he’s up for Iron Maiden and Judas Priest to tour together… Welcome back Twin Atlantic, say hello to Wolf Jaw, say goodbye to Terry O’Neill, Paul Barrere, Timi Hansen, Conrad Isidore, Molly Duncan…

Q&A: Toby Jepson

The Wayward Sons frontman on broken Britain, protest records, Little Angels and not having regrets.

Reviews

New albums from Yes, Leprous, Jaz Coleman, Marillion, Voyager, The Pineapple Thief, Molly Hatchet, Burnt Out Wreck, Of Allies… Reissues from Iron Maiden, Mick Ronson, Prince, Frank Zappa, The Beatles, Dan Reed Network, Nazareth, Gun… DVDs, films and books on Jimi Hendrix, Metallica, King Crimson, Slayer, Manic Street Preachers, Suzi Quatro, Don Powell… Live reviews of The Damned, Kiss, Opeth, Marillion…

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Gun/Dan Reed Network/FM, Clutch, New Model Army, Cockney Rejects and Steeleye Span. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Steve Hogarth

The Marillion frontman on the special records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

Classic Rock 269 is in UK newsagents now, and available to buy online. You can subscribe to Classic Rock below.