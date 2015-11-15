Lindemann go behind the scenes of Fish On video

Lindemann have released a behind-the-scenes video shot during the making of their Fish On promo.

Filmed in Sofia, Bulgaria in August, the clip follows the lead track Praise Abort as the second video issued by the duo of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Swedish producer Peter Tagtgren from their debut album Skills In Pills.

Director Zohan Bihac says: “I wanted to do something that nobody’s expecting what there would be because the song is about fishing girls.

“I think it was very important that this time it has to be totally different than the last video to give the people something else, a matter of perspective of the guys or the music or this work.”

The Fish On single release includes the previously unreleased track G-Spot Michael and the Drago Baotic Smooth Version of Praise Abort.

Rammstein recently released the live DVD In Amerika, which features a 2010 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden that marked the band’s first US show in a decade.

Frontman Till has said that the German outfit would reconvene this fall to work on fresh material.