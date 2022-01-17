IO Earth split with singer Rosanna Lefevre

UK prog rockers IO Earth have announced that they have singer Rosanna Lefevre.

In a short statement Lefevre stated: "My time with IO Earth has come to a natural end, and it has been mutually decided that it’s time to part ways. After five years of working with the band, I have thoroughly and sincerely enjoyed being a part of the IO Journey. However, it is the right time for me to pursue other things and avenues. It is a sad yet albeit exciting time for future planning for both sides.

"Thank you to you all (fans and band members included) for your warm welcome and giving your support to me over the years. I wish IO all the best in the future with the new album and all of their other future endeavours."

Lefevre replaced Norwegian singer Linda Odinson, who left the band in 2016. Lefevre appeared on two albums with IO Earth, 2108's Solitude and 2020's Aura.

"IO Earth and Rosanna Lefevre have decided to part ways," the band have said. "We would like to wish Rosanna every success in her future endeavours.

"The new album Sanctuary and other projects are still full steam ahead and more details will be coming soon. Lots of music on the way."