Liam Gallagher's Knebworth 22 movie won't include Oasis songs

Liam Gallagher says his upcoming Knebworth 22 documentary won't include any Oasis songs thank to "horrible little man" Noel Gallagher.

The vocalist performed two nights at Knebworth in Hertfordshire, England, in June of this year. Cameras were there to capture footage for the concert documentary which will be shown in cinemas worldwide from Thursday, November 17. It will stream on Paramount+ at a later date.

Liam's shows for a combined audience of 170,000 came 26 years after Oasis played two Knebworth shows in front of a total of 250,000 fans.

According to Liam, his brother and Oasis mastermind Noel also had a problem with Liam performing two Oasis songs at last month's Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London.

In response to a question asked by one of his Twitter followers, Liam wrote: "No Oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them. He also blocked the Oasis (songs) I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute. He's a horrible little man."

He later added: "You can stop us using the songs but you can’t erase our memories. Shame on you Noel Gallagher."

Oasis split in 2009 and Noel has repeatedly resisted a clamour for them to re-form, despite Liam repeatedly saying he is keen on a reunion.

Liam formed Beady Eye following Oasis' split, releasing two albums with the band in which he was joined by former Oasis bandmates Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Chris Sharrock. Beady Eye called it a day in 2014.

Earlier this year, Liam's third solo album C'Mon You Know was released, earning a four-star review in Classic Rock.

