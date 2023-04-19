Liam Gallagher has heard that AI Oasis album, and thinks it's "mega" and "mad as f**k"

Earlier this week, we were alerted to a strange new project by British indie band Breezer, who created a "lost" Oasis album with the help of artificial intelligence.

The "alternate reality concept album”, cleverly titled Aisis, features eight tracks recorded by the band themselves, with AI-generated vocals to sound like Liam Gallagher. The material imagines what Oasis might sound like if they were to reform in 2023.

Uploaded onto YouTube just a few days ago, the project has since amassed over 70k views, and has even landed on the radar of Liam Gallagher himself, who was encouraged to share his thoughts on it by fans on Twitter.



Responding to a fan who asked whether he's "listened to the AISIS album yet", Liam reveals that while he's not yet listened to the whole thing, he has heard one of its songs, which he believes to be better quality than the work of his contemporaries.

“Not the album heard a tune,” he writes. “It’s better than all the other snizzle out there".

With multiple other fans pushing to hear his opinion on the creation, he tells one user that he thinks the project is "Mad as fuck” and that his AI-generated vocals sound "mega".

As to why they decided to launch the project, Breezer say, "We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher (inspired by @JekSpek) to step in and help out.

"It seemed to be a perfect match, and we love how some of these have turned out. We have a 2nd bunch of songs to come if you want to hear more, please let us know in the comments. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed convincing our mates these are actually Oasis lost tunes, and recommend you try the same too.”

Check it out below:

